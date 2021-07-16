Alicia Keys Revealed Her Home Decor Must-Haves & They’re All In My Budget

Scroll To See More Images

Alicia Keys and I share more than first names and initials. Apparently, we also share a similar taste in home decor. The singer curated her furniture must-haves for Amazon this month, giving everyone a glimpse into her aesthetic. I never thought I’d even have Alicia Key’s home decor recs to consider, but TBH, I just moved and I’m tempted to go on a shopping spree with my paycheck.

The singer is known for her excellent bops and beauty brand, Keys Soulcare, so it isn’t shocking that she has amazing taste in multiple areas of her life. On her list, Keys provides so many furniture options, rugs, accents and knick-knacks that you could furnish an entire home with all of her selections. She’s also got a lot of emerald objects on her list, which is right up my alley.

The vast majority of her choices are surprisingly affordable. There’s a desk under $150 and tons of $30 coffee table-worthy knick-knacks. You can even browse a few of her fave kitchen appliances. There are still some pricey options—if you’re trying to drop $390 on a chair, for example—but overall, the list is an attainable way to match Keys’ aesthetic.

Decorating or redecorating a space can be daunting. You know individual pieces, colors and an aesthetic that you want, but it can be intimidating to seek all of those separate elements out and piece them together. This is why people pay interior designers and decorators, so having Keys’ list as inspo is a game-changer.

Below, I went through her list and picked out 10 of my favorites that I am seriously considering purchasing. Somebody stop me!

Emerald Shell Chair

Happy to learn that the woman who shares my name also shares my taste in chairs. This option is elegant AND affordable. If you aren’t an emerald fan, there are a few other colors to choose from, too.

Fan-Favorite Egg Cooker

This egg cooker has SO many fans—more than 40,000 in fact. If a busy mogul and singer counts on this cooker, so can I. It can soft, medium or hard boil six eggs at time and comes in so many cute colors.

Unexpected Wine Glasses

I love your typical wine glass, but compared to this half-copper set, they look so basic. Instead of just handing your friend a boring wine glass during your next happy hour, go bolder—and thank Alicia Keys for it.

Budget-Friendly Workspace

Buying a new desk could cost half my entire paycheck, but this minimalist option that Keys favors has two-tier reversible shelves, so you can display your knick knacks and not break the bank.

Glam Coffee Table Book

This cool coffee table book chronicles 100 years of Vanity Fair from 1913 to 2013, curated by former Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter. There are so many stunning images inside. Plus, it’s on sale!

Minimalist Matching Prints

These 8″ x 10″ sun and moon prints would be a great addition to any gallery wall—and a very necessary purchase for any astrology fans. Just keep in mind that you have to buy the frames separately.

Chic Velvet Stool

I’ve never been visually impressed by a stool before, but this one is giving off sophisticated Old Hollywood vibes and I might just have to add it to my cart. It comes in five colors, but again. This green!

Cozy Cotton Throw

Wrap yourself up in this blanket when the AC gets a little too cold. Can you believe that this throw only costs $22? It looks way more expensive than that.

Statement-Making Piece

I dream about having one of those houses with inexplicable decor. Put this glass objet d’art on your coffee table and have your guests think that you’re artsy AF. They’ll never know it was only $28.

Kitchen Jars

Instead of keeping your bag of flour just chilling on your counter, opt for a more stylish solution. No doubt you’ve seen those kitchen organization TikToks, so jump on the bandwagon with these Alicia Keys-approved options. You get three jars and a bamboo board to place them on.

Art Deco Starbursts

Add a little Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald to your home. The three sunbursts are different sizes, so you can create an interesting art installation on your wall that gives off ’20s art deco vibes.