Name: Alicia Halegua

Age: 27

Occupation: Business Owner ” rel=”nofollow”>https://www.metalskinnyc.com> ” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>METALSKIN



Location: New York City



1. What is your go-to shopping destination?

Barneys always exciting and inspiring, only occasionally problematic.



2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?



I love to laugh but I’m very driven and I try to carry that attitude throughout my day to day.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Free time and an over-sized Bottega Veneta Cabat with my sage double python classic METALSKIN bracelet wrapped around the handle.

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Alber Elbaz, Philip Lim, and Marni



5. What is your favorite tradition?

St Barth with my family. The holiday season is best spent with my parents, brother, and sister.

6. If your life were made into a movie, who would you want to star as you? Why?

Anne Hathaway. She’s fresh, yet elegant and composed.



7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

1920s. “The Great Gatsby” has served as a lot of inspiration for me. It would be amazing to visit that period – I could live off the fashion alone.

8. If you could be on the cover of any magazine in the world, what would it be and what would you wear?



Besides FORTUNE? Kidding aside, I love the format of W and I’ve grown up with a subscription to Town + Country. Either of those magazine would be perfect. I’m truly a mix.

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?



Rene Russo in “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Lanvin ballet flats, worn in blue jeans, free city sweatshirts, CLU t shirts, and anything Miu Miu.

11. What is one beauty product you can’t imagine living life without?

Lip gloss by terry, baume de rose.

12. Tell us about your signature drink- what is it, where do you get it?

Kir Royalegood Champagne and a little crme de casis.

13. It’s your Final Supper—;who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

Ina Garten in the kitchen. Friends, family, and Jackie O at the table. With the Gyspy Kings playing in the back round.

14. What movie could you watch 30 times and still love unconditionally?



Father of the Bride (with Steve Martin)

15. What theme song best describes your life?

Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Everywhere’



16. What inspires you?

My mother, my travels, art, architecture, and people.

17. What’s next?

This is what I’m most excited about- the next stage of METALSKIN. I’m growing as a designer, and the line is reflective of that process. right now I’m thrilled with the response the bracelets have received, but that is truly just the start. METALSKIN will be a full accessories line, the level of possibility is endless.