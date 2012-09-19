Want: Alice By Temperley Knit Cape

We’re big fans of layering here at StyleCaster, and we’re thrilled that we can finally pull out the pieces we painstakingly compiled over the summer months to wear now that the weather’s cooler. Considering our affinity for all things ‘60s this season, we’ve been in hot pursuit of finding the perfect cape.

Our fashion prayers were answered when we discovered this knit cape by Alice by Temperley on Net-A-Porter. We can imagine it worn over a slew of different outfits ranging from cute blouse and skirt options but also leathers and a slouchy sweater. Be sure to scoop one up while you still can — it’s sure to be a hot (er, cool) item for the season!

Alice by Temperley Lily Intarsia-Knit Cotton Cape, $395, at Net-A-Porter