Alice Temperley Goes Digital

Temperley London’s “Empress of the Orient” from Starworks Digital on Vimeo

Alice Temperley has gone digital, opting for a video presentation instead of her usual runway show. Her Fall 2009 Collection, titled “Empress of the Orient” features origami detailing on coats and handbags as well as a belt modeled after Japanese fans. The punk detailing that we’ve seen on so many runways shows up here as well, but does not overpower the collection.

The expansive collection features knit dresses with pompoms that hit both a 70’s retro note as well as the Mongolian Oriental feel. Glam evening gowns with flowers encasing the collar would look great on an upcoming Oscar runway.

The corresponding retail collection to the runway collection was on display in the showroom as well. It is perfect for anyone who loves to pair a flirty cocktail dress with a tougher leather jacket. So, really, it is perfect for everyone.

