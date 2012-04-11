alice + olivia Teams Up With Sebastian Professional For A Must-Have Spring Beauty Essential

There’s nothing we love more than getting a super sweet designer goodie along with our hair product purchases! Which is why we’re totally stoked for the alice + olivia for Sebastian Professional limited edition in-salon gift set that features an exclusive-for-Sebastian scarf designed by a+o’s head designer Stacey Bendet, Sebastian’s Drench Shampoo and Conditioner, and step-by-step styling tricks from famed stylist Thomas Dunkin (who was also the lead stylist for alice+olivia’s Spring/Summer 2012 presentation during New York Fashion Week).

For only $25 (with the alice + olivia scarf already coming in with a price tag of over $100), you can get a runway-worthy hairstyle without making your wallet feel empty and lonely. We also love the fact that the box comes with how-to instructions from Thomas himself on how to incorporate the scarf into a ’60s-inspired hairstyle as seen at NYFW (just be sure you don’t forget to pick up some Potion 9, Volupt Spray and some Shaper Hairspray, too).

Whether you decide to wear your brand new alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet for Sebastian scarf on your head, around your neck or tied up on the side of your handbag, there’s no doubt that you can easily put your own personal twist on this spring trend and come up with infinite style possibilities.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the must-have gift set this May, which will be available exclusively at salons and select beauty retailers nationwide.