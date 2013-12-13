Our 7 Favorite Looks From Alice + Olivia’s Pre-Fall 2014 Collection

‘Tis the season: all the major fashion brands are releasing their Pre-Fall 2014 lookbooks. Karl Lagerfeld just showed Chanel’s collection in Dallas this week, and we got Alice + Olivia’s lineup in our inboxes today; and much to our delight, it’s one of the most chic lines the brand has put out to date.
We picked our seven favorite looks from the collection, which was drawn up in a black, white, and red color scheme, featuring fabrics like fur, bouclé, and leather. While creative director Stacey Bendet’s designs tend to error on the side of playfulness and tongue-in-cheek cartoon approaches to shoes and bags, the Pre-Fall 2014 lineup is decidedly more grown-up.
Of course that wistfulness is still very much there—there are childlike touches like polka dots and a horse-shaped handbag—but the stylish overtones of the collection outweigh any precious elements.
Check out our seven favorite looks below!