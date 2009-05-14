Alice + Olivia Hit the Web

Alice + Olivia has been conspicuously absent from the web for the past couple of years, but that is all changing and changing fast. Aliceandolivia.com launched last week with a very exciting site designed by our favorite fashion web designer, Matthew Siskin.

Siskin, whose company is called Designedmemory, has also created sites for Chris Benz, Obedient Sons & Daughters, Wren, Lewis, Fallon, and Suno.

Definitely check out aliceandolivia.com for a look inside Alice + Olivia’s eclectic, edgy, and sweet sensibility.