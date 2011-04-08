Alice + Olivia Gets Their Shoe On (Video)

I remember thinking a few months ago when I saw the Spring/ Summer 2011 video campaign for Alice + Olivia how cute the shoes were as the colorfully clad models pranced around on top of tables. So you can imagine how thrilled I was to find out that Alice + Olivia just debuted a footwear collection on Shopbop! And what better way to celebrate than with a sugary sweet short film? Yes, please, Ill take a side of cake with my footwear fantasy.