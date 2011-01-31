Alice + Olivia Gets A Color Boost For Spring!

It has been more than a little difficult to escape the nasty case of the Mondays I’ve been bogged down with all day. Finally, after a morning of missed alarms and malfunctioning heaters, there is something to flip my frown and cure this crankiness!

Taking a delightful detour from the usual glitz, Alice + Olivia has released an adorable video to accompany its Spring/Summer 2011 Collection. In a mere minute and 53 seconds, my eyes and ears were tingling with bubbly happiness. The Barbie doll models play around an elegant table adorned with dishes and candles of every color of the rainbow to match their boldly hued, retro dresses and chunky baubles.

There’s no food at this charming tea party, but the bright, juicy spectrum of colors look sweet enough to eat! Appropriately, the music is youthful and delicate as it clinks behind the subtle sounds of water pouring, skirts swishing and manicured nails drumming. I’ve had the flirty film on replay about seven times already! I can assure you that at the first glimmer of warm sunshine, I will be hosting my own colorful soire. Dress code? Alice + Olivia, of course.