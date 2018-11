See All the Modern Fairytale-Inspired Looks from Alice + Olivia Fall 2014

The shows at Lincoln Center aren’t the only ones relocating this season: Designer Stacey Bendet normally shows her latest Alice + Olivia collection each season in the brand’s 14th Street showroom in Manhattan, but time time around she moved it to the dark and windy McKittrick Hotel, the venue for experimental theater show “Sleep No More.” The result: a moody background for an outlandishly fantastical collection.

Bendet took inspiration from the equally dreamy worlds of fairy tales and romance for her newest lineup, which included flouncy silhouettes, metallic finishes, and sparkly fabrications that all suggested a fascination with a Jazz-influenced fantasy land. (The live jazz singer in the background didn’t hurt, either.)

“This season is about sexiness and fantasy – luxury and decadence in a wearable way,” Bendet says in a release on the collection.

