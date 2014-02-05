Found: A Dreamy Alice + Olivia Slip Dress You Can Actually Wear to Work

What: A super-short floral slip dress in a chic floral print from perpetual favorite Alice + Olivia

Why: Just because winter is in full force doesn’t mean we can’t step out on things that aren’t fleece-lined once in a awhile, and we love the juxtaposition of winterizing this bright slip dress.

How: For a day at the office, layer a tight black turtleneck underneath the dress, add a pair of ankle booties, and—if your work environment skews a bit more casual—a trusty cropped leather moto jacket for a super-cool, less boho vibe.

Alice + Olivia Sleeveless Fierra Printed Mini Dress, $242; at Scoop