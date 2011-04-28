Alice + Olivia Bring Out the Fashion Bloggers: Party Snaps

In honor of their new 755 Madison Avenue pop-up store opening on Saturday, Alice + Olivia decided to throw a special intimate dinner party (well, more like a cocktail party) with the brand’s closest friends and chicest downtown dolls last night at West Village restaurant The Lion.
I don’t know if it was due to the random surge of humidity that hit the town yesterday evening, but every lady in attendance last night was seriously serving some hot, spring fierceness on a dish. From DJ Mia Moretti‘s electric purple maxi skirt to NYLON Editor-At-Large Dani Stahl‘s classic quilted CHANEL purse, there was a whole lot of spring wardrobe inspiration in the room.
Personal highlight for me was getting to meet director Kinga Burza, who has collaborated with such folks as Kate Spade, Katy Perry, The Teenagers, Kate Nash and many more. Do yourself a favor google her and watch her videos (which you may have already seen on MTV anyway)!
To get some seasonal inspiration for your spring wardrobe, take a look at the photos from last night’s soiree in the slideshow above!
Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.
Alice + Olivia founder Stacey Bendet hosted a private dinner party last night in honor of the new pop up shop opening at 755 Madison Avenue this Saturday.
Video director Kinga Burza and femme fatale Ashley Ruprecht were working werqing it out last night.
NYLON's Dani Stahl was, as we say in my hometown of Philadelphia, "fresh to death."
Gossip Girl's Tika Sumpter and friend give a whole new meaning to "sitting pretty!"
Blogger Angela Pham, violinist Caitlin Moe and DJ Mia Moretti aka "The Top Bun Toots."
NYLON's Rajni Jacques and Michelle Reneau pose with some fun props (like tiaras, Magic 8 balls, feathered fans, etc.) that were scattered all around at the party.
NYLON girls crew representin'!
Actresses Caitlin Fitzgerald and Daniella Rabbani may have found their true calling: accessories-on-a-stick modeling.
Maayan Zilberman, Erica Spring and Nikki Dekker pose for a quick snap!
Babes in Toyland: Camille Rowe and Anna Speckhart.
NYLON's Faran Krentcil and The Glamourai's Kelly Framel are people you need to invite to your next party these girls know how to kick it up a notch!
Brunette lovin': Saturday Night Live's Nasim Pedrad, Comedian Molly Austin, stylist Cleo (from second left to right) with friend.
Angela Pham and photog Billy Farrell are lookin' cute and coozy!
Little Miss Sunshine, pish. More like Litte Miss Fierceness. You better work Abigail!
I hope Ali Wise (right) tried to convince DJ Becka Diamond to take off that fur wrap last night as it was sweltering hot during the party.
Erica Domesek of the blog PS I Made This is the Queen G - G for ginger.
Angela, Mia and Cleo having a semi-Charlie's Angels moment.
Combine make up artist Nico Guilis and stylist Nicole Fasolino to make a sea of wavy brown hair.
Actress Jessica Joffe and friend lounge around the cozy upstairs private room at The Lion.
En route to Madame Wong's in Chinatown for the after party, I head out in a cab with Molly Austin, Mia Moretti (pictured above) and Angela Pham. Everyone was sporting a top bun, besides me.
Taxi top bun #2 by Molly Austin.
Taxi top bun #3 by Angela Pham.