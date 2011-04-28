Alice + Olivia Bring Out the Fashion Bloggers: Party Snaps

In honor of their new 755 Madison Avenue pop-up store opening on Saturday, Alice + Olivia decided to throw a special intimate dinner party (well, more like a cocktail party) with the brand’s closest friends and chicest downtown dolls last night at West Village restaurant The Lion.

I don’t know if it was due to the random surge of humidity that hit the town yesterday evening, but every lady in attendance last night was seriously serving some hot, spring fierceness on a dish. From DJ Mia Moretti‘s electric purple maxi skirt to NYLON Editor-At-Large Dani Stahl‘s classic quilted CHANEL purse, there was a whole lot of spring wardrobe inspiration in the room.

Personal highlight for me was getting to meet director Kinga Burza, who has collaborated with such folks as Kate Spade, Katy Perry, The Teenagers, Kate Nash and many more. Do yourself a favor google her and watch her videos (which you may have already seen on MTV anyway)!

To get some seasonal inspiration for your spring wardrobe, take a look at the photos from last night’s soiree in the slideshow above!

