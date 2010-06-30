StyleCaster
Share

Alice + Olivia 4 AM Finds: July 4th Special

What's hot
StyleCaster

Alice + Olivia 4 AM Finds: July 4th Special

Stacey
by
Alice + Olivia 4 AM Finds: July 4th Special
12 Start slideshow

My faves this week! Independence Day theme and a new found love for all things with red, even bathtubskiller shades, a crazy necklace I found on a tour stop to Nashville, and a few alice + olivia favorites to mix in. Check out the slideshow above to see my picks!

Follow us and Alice + Olivia on Twitter! @StyleCaster @Alice_Olivia

Related: EXCLUSIVE – Alice + Olivia Bonnaroo Diary

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

Your new getting lucky dress
Alice + Olivia Roxanna bustier dress, $396, at AliceandOlivia.com

Love the idea of bringing the garden inside. Herb Garden, $107 at The Department Store

Incredible vintage flag from the 1800s.  1865 36 Star Great Star Pattern 6' x 9' Flag, price upon request, 1stdibs

Must-have for summer into fall. Alice + Olivia twisted drape front mini skirt, $264 at AliceandOlivia.com

Personalize your bike!!!!! Disko bike, $995 at Puma

Red hot wedges with wings! Vivienne Westwood red rocking horse platform wedges, $198, at MyWardrobe.com

Super chic snakeskin shades. Linda Farrow Luxe cat eye snakeskin sunglasses, $640, at Net-a-Porter.com

Modern masculine mix with a touch of a vintage '70s feel.
1970s "Brasilia" Armchair and Foot-Rest by Oscar Niemeyer, price upon request, 1stDibs

Love the fire engine red tub, but colorists can also try this gorgeous green.  Spey classic roll top tub, from $4,242, Drummonds UK

I'm obsessed with the necklace I got on my trip to Nashville at Imogene+Willie, but they have great classic all-American men's pieces too.

Cutest see-through rain coat! Clear PU trench coat, $110, at Topshop

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Sneak Peek: Topshop Fall 2010 Lookbook

Sneak Peek: Topshop Fall 2010 Lookbook
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share