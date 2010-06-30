Alice + Olivia 4 AM Finds: July 4th Special

My faves this week! Independence Day theme and a new found love for all things with red, even bathtubskiller shades, a crazy necklace I found on a tour stop to Nashville, and a few alice + olivia favorites to mix in. Check out the slideshow above to see my picks!

Follow us and Alice + Olivia on Twitter! @StyleCaster @Alice_Olivia

Related: EXCLUSIVE – Alice + Olivia Bonnaroo Diary