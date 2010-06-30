Alice + Olivia 4 AM Finds: July 4th Special

My faves this week! Independence Day theme and a new found love for all things with red, even bathtubskiller shades, a crazy necklace I found on a tour stop to Nashville, and a few alice + olivia favorites to mix in. Check out the slideshow above to see my picks!
Your new getting lucky dress
Alice + Olivia Roxanna bustier dress, $396, at AliceandOlivia.com
Incredible vintage flag from the 1800s. 1865 36 Star Great Star Pattern 6' x 9' Flag, price upon request, 1stdibs
Must-have for summer into fall. Alice + Olivia twisted drape front mini skirt, $264 at AliceandOlivia.com
Personalize your bike!!!!! Disko bike, $995 at Puma
Red hot wedges with wings! Vivienne Westwood red rocking horse platform wedges, $198, at MyWardrobe.com
Super chic snakeskin shades. Linda Farrow Luxe cat eye snakeskin sunglasses, $640, at Net-a-Porter.com
Modern masculine mix with a touch of a vintage '70s feel.
1970s "Brasilia" Armchair and Foot-Rest by Oscar Niemeyer, price upon request, 1stDibs
Love the fire engine red tub, but colorists can also try this gorgeous green. Spey classic roll top tub, from $4,242, Drummonds UK
I'm obsessed with the necklace I got on my trip to Nashville at Imogene+Willie, but they have great classic all-American men's pieces too.
Cutest see-through rain coat! Clear PU trench coat, $110, at Topshop