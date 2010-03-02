Alice in Wonderland: Disney Movie Collaborates with Avril Lavigne on Clothes

With everyone buzzing about Tim Burtons Alice in Wonderland, due in theaters this Friday, its no wonder that were seeing so much Aliceinspired garb hitting the market. Music-maven Avril Lavigne has caught Alice in Wonderland fever and is joining forces with Disney Consumer Products to create a line of clothes inspired by the new film. The limited-edition line will be sold exclusively at Kohls, alongside Lavignes already-popular Abbey Dawn collection.

The new collection will include tops and bottoms that have combined Lavignes rocker style with the whimsy of Alice in Wonderland. Shirts will be printed with Wonderland-influenced sayings including, Shrink Me and At Least We Love Each Other.” Prices for the pieces will range from $28 to $54.

When asked about the collection, Lavigne commented, I am a huge fan of the Alice in Wonderland story and am beyond thrilled that Disney has joined this venture with Abbey Dawn to celebrate the launch of Mr. Burtons film. Kohls is a great partner for my brand, and together we look forward to bringing this limited-edition product to our customers. We cant wait to see what Avril has in store for us when the collection hits shelves on March 5.

More News We Love

Christian Lacroix Enters Deal to Make Stationery, Sunglasses, and More

Jessica Stam to Design for Rachel Roy!

Street Style: New York – Nichola White