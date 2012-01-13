Alice Dellal Is The New Face For Marc By Marc Jacobs

This year just got a whole lot better for model and socialite AliceDellal. The shaved-head lady will be posing as Marc by Marc Jacob’s newest face!

Alice seems to be swinging from strength to strength. With her much imitated haircut and septum nose ring, she won the heart of our favorite Kaiser, KarlLagerfeld, who hired her for Chanel’s forthcoming handbag ads. As if that weren’t amazing enough, she also landedan ad spot for ErmannoScervino, shot by FrancescoCarrozzini.

Apart from fashion’s coolest rat pack (including the likes of BFFs Stella Tennant, Daisy Lowe, Henry Holland, Georgia May Jagger and Leah Wood), Dellal still holds her spot as fashion’s rebel du jour and we love her for it.







