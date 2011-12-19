Alice Dellal Handles A Boy In The Name Of Fashion & Chanel

The cat (or should we say punk) is out of the bag. One of the many things we love about Karl Lagerfeld is his taste in unexpected models and celebrities chosen to front Chanel’s numerous licenses. Considering his past friendships with the likes of Beth Ditto and his decision to haveLily Allen serve as the face of an ad campaign, we were dying to hear who would be named as the front-woman for Chanel’s Boy Bag.

When the rumors started circulating that Alice Dellal would the lucky lady, we were intrigued. The socialite/model may not have been the first girl that came to mind, but we suppose that’s what Karl was going for. However, when we caught sight of the photo Chanel ‘leaked’ to WWD, we agreed that Alice looks pretty perfect. Now, if only we could get our hands on one of those bags…

Photo courtesy of WWD.