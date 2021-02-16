Calling All Blairs! Alice + Olivia’s New Collection Is Inspired By ‘Gossip Girl’

Scroll To See More Images

Do I care about Serena’s whining or Nate’s family problems? Truly, I do not. When I’m watching Gossip Girl, my eyes are on the fashion, from Blair Waldorf’s impeccable accessorizing to Chuck Bass’ perfectly-tailored suiting. Truly, the fashion in this show is a character in its own right, so when I heard that Alice + Olivia’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection was inspired by Gossip Girl, I knew it would be a damn good one. XOXO and all that jazz!

All New York Fashion Week attendees know that the Alice + Olivia presentation is consistently an above-and-beyond spectacle, complete with dozens of models and looks, multiple sets and even celeb appearances. Of course, pretty much everything this year has gone digital, so instead of attending IRL, fashionistas got to stay home and peep the collection from their couches, myself included. I didn’t know what to expect, so when I heard that it was Gossip Girl-inspired, my expectations were high—and fortunately, they were met.

Whether you’re a classic Blair, a dreamy Serena or even a wildcard like Jenny Humphrey, there’s something in this Alice + Olivia collection for you. The collection video is set in an Upper East Side townhouse, and the looks feature some of the show’s signature materials—think Constance Billard school plaid, tweed and houndstooth—edged up with contrasting denim and vegan leather. Oh, and just a ~sprinkling~ of Regency-era lace detailing and pearls, because Gossip Girl fans probably loved Bridgerton, too.

The collection was styled in collaboration with Eric Daman, the original Gossip Girl costume designer, and poised as an ode to New York’s fashion and flair, a spark we’ve all missed since quarantine first began. There’s a perfect balance of uptown sophistication with downtown cool, plus a dash of Brooklyn funk for good measure. All the models rock ornate updos embellished to the max, plus smokey eyes courtesy of Deck of Scarlet.

I’m a fan of pretty much everything Stacy Bendet does, but this may be my favorite Alice + Olivia collection to date. I can’t guarantee the Gossip Girl reboot will be any good, but if it isn’t, I’ll just scroll through photos of this collection over and over again instead of watching. A girl’s got to get her fashion fix somehow, am I right?

Below, check out a few more of our favorite looks from the Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

Paging Jenny Humphrey

We all agree Taylor Momsen would slay in this plaid look, right?

Party at the van der Woodsens

If Lily invited me to a random soiree, I’d be happy in either of these ensembles.

Sweater Weather

Why do I feel like Serena would roll up in this knit fit for a Brooklyn date with Dan?

Baby Doll

Catch me wearing this little slip if Chuck Bass ever booty calls me. Sorry, Blair!

The B To My S

OK, these matching lace maxi dresses are very much BFF outfit goals. Love the maximalist accessorizing, too!

You Know You Love Me

XOXO, I’d do anything for this voluminous vegan leather skirt and lacy blouse combo.

Breakfast at the Waldorfs

If Blair ever invited me over for a slumber party, this is definitely what I’d throw on for breakfast in the morning. Thanks, Dorota!