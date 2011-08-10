Ali Lohan, Kendall Jenner: Hollywood Sibs Take Over Modeling

Want to be a model? Easy! Just get a super famous older sister. News broke yesterday that Ali Lohan, better known as Lindsay’s little sister, just signed a multi-year contract with NEXT Models in Los Angeles. The agency’s LA director Alexis Borges told Just Jared exclusively that Ali “represents the future face of fashion and will be a photographer’s dream with her chameleon-like beauty.” I see.

NEXT must really be on the Lohan bandwagon since Borges then told E! News, “In fashion, Ali will set herself apart as a bona fide icon, one that fashion fans will follow not because of her famous last name, but because of the beautiful images and fashion trends she is helping create.”

Yes, Ali is a pretty girl, but I cannot see myself (a model-obsessed fashion fan) perusing shots of her on a blog or in the pages of international editorials alongside fellow NEXT models like Abbey Lee, Anja Rubik or Karlie Kloss.

This brings me to another Hollywood sibling making the modeling rounds who I do believe has major potential: Kendall Jenner. Aside from the unbelievable career advantage that comes with being a part of the ubiquitous Kardashian clan, Kendall truly has the look (and the legs!) to rack up some serious work. The Wilhelmina model has already scored a national Forever 21 campaign, and although Ali’s work for her sister’s 6126 leggings lookbook should not go unnoticed, they’re not quite the same caliber.

Would you like to see these Hollywood siblings walk the runways during Fashion Month?