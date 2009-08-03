Alexis Bledel Gets Saucy for WWD

Growing up is hard, like when your dad dismantles the swing set when you go away to college or when you’re too old for Happy Meals. (Which is never.) Another way you know it’s time to retire the teddy bears is when your fave child TV star is wearing a YSL bodysuit for WWD. Oh, Rory Gilmore, where did the time go?

Modeling some of their favorite fall looks, ex-Stars Hollow resident Alexis Bledel discusses how she wants us to believe she’s all grown up and not a Yale student reading Proust and speaking in obscure pop culture references and engaging in witty banter with her mom for a half-hour straight every Tuesday. Gone are the days of agonizing over supertall hot Dean, or supermoody hot Jessie.

She is 27, which is almost 30, so her right to wear a YSL bodysuit is legit (if not riding the line between age-appropriate and not so much), but the girl who usually dons traveling pants just seems so…pantsless. Farewell, childhood. Who else had a similar experience with Mary Camden/Jessica Biel?

The Houston native recently made the move to Brooklyn, and is set to appear in the film Post Grad, out next month, about a youngster out looking for a job. Stop confusing us, Alexis.