Want: A Pair of Sparkly Oversized Stud Earrings for Less Than $100

What: A pair of gold-tone oversized stud earrings from by Alexis Bittar, featuring pyrite, white quartz, and Swarovski crystals.

Why: Because holiday party season is nearly upon us, and we need something subtle yet amazing to top off our favorite dresses. (Plus, they would make a fabulous gift!)

How: For the holiday soirée circuit, these would look fabulous atop a solid LBD, but they would also dress up a standard work uniform: skinny black jeans, a flouncy blouse, and a blazer.

Alexis Bittar Stud Earrings, $95; at Bloomingdale’s