How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Shaping Gen Z Feminism

Growing up, I watched Hilary Clinton’s 1995 “Women’s Rights Are Human Rights“ speech as the epitome of feminism. Though that speech is just as relevant and strong today, the way feminism is perceived has changed. In July, Representative Ted Yoho called Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “fucking bitch” and “out of her freaking mind” on the steps of Capitol Hill. After he begrudgingly made a rather empty apology, Ocasio-Cortez took to the House floor to give an impassioned, powerful speech condemning systemic sexism. Every single word she said hit the nail on the head and was felt by women around the world—because most of us, in some form, have been in this situation before. The speech went viral and thousands have posted in support of AOC, who many believe to be the face of Gen Z feminism. In one speech, AOC implicitly launched a new wave of unapologetic women who are unashamed of standing up for themselves—in all spaces.

“This issue is not about one incident,” AOC said in her speech, as she explained why she made the decision to take Yoho’s comments to Congress. “It is a culture of lack of impunity; of accepting of violence and violent language against women; and an entire structure of power that supports that.” Prior to the misogynistic attack, Yoho was “disgusted” by Ocasio-Cortez’s suggestion that poverty and unemployment have led to a rise in petty crimes. She told him he was being “rude,” and he then decided to escalate the situation by verbally accosting her. The words he retorted are emblematic of the discomfort men feel when an unapologetic, intelligent woman stands up for herself in a space where men feel they aren’t supposed to belong. Yoho is an example of a man who felt so threatened that a woman was self-assured enough to even respond to him—and not to simply stand back, take it and remain quiet.

Instead of amplifying her voice, some media outlets reported that AOC “lashed out“ on Twitter and that her speech was a calculated response “to amplify her own political brand.” Others reduced the value behind her words as “fiery.” Ocasio-Cortez did exactly what we preach any woman in her position to do—stand up for herself—and yet somehow it’s been switched to her doing so to forward her political agenda. This rhetoric is not distinct from the way many Latinx women have been labeled—overly emotional, crazy and so on. But framing AOC and her speech in this manner makes the clear distinction between her words and Yoho’s. Why can he proudly state that he cannot “apologize for his passion” while Ocasio-Cortez continues to be branded as chaotic and juvenile?

“ Ocasio-Cortez is an unwavering force to be reckoned with. ”

Her speech was not one any woman ever wants to make. Calling out sexism is never fun or pleasant. We are brought up and trained to ignore it. Having to sit and flesh out why this is wrong is extremely difficult. AOC had to rise and make a speech on her verbal abuse—and know that no matter what she said, people still won’t listen, or care, or change. She publicized what she should have just shut up and taken it, so this validates calling her a bitch, right? “I could not allow my nieces, I could not allow the little girls that I go home to, I could not allow victims of verbal abuse and worse to see that,” she said. “To see that excuse and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate and accept it as an apology and to accept silence as a form of acceptance.”

AOC knew that women everywhere were waiting to see what she would do next. Would she ignore it and brush it off, similarly to when we are catcalled as we walk home alone? Would she pretend it didn’t happen like we do when we’re harassed on the subway? Would she laugh it off the way we do when we’re made uncomfortable and don’t want to make things “serious?” Or would she take this moment and use it to amplify the voices of women worldwide—voices that continue to get silenced everyday?

Her speech is distinct from anything I’ve heard an elected official publicly say so heartily before, and I can’t help but think of how many lives she will touch because of it. Her passion is something I wish I grew up seeing displayed in politics. We don’t always see women in politics make speeches such as AOC’s because they’ve been told to steer clear of criticism and not be seen as emotional. We’re told these characteristics are faults instead of strengths. There is no denying that AOC inspires women everywhere. The authenticity behind her path to Congress has already made an impact that can be seen and felt. It’s why Puerto Rican Samelys Lopez, an ex-homeless Congressional candidate, can run an incredible campaign in the 15th district of New York—neighboring that of AOC’S own Bronx district. And it’s why both women and men in politics always have some sort of opinion about her, good or bad. Ocasio-Cortez is an unwavering force to be reckoned with.

“ We’re all someone’s daughter, but we shouldn’t have to use that as leverage to be treated with the respect. ”

Misogynistic behavior is a problem that runs deep, and one that we are likely to always have to face. The way we approach it needs to change, and it’s starting to, thanks to women like AOC. As a Latina myself, it is so incredibly wonderful to see the representation that AOC provides for women of color. Whether it’s calling out unwarranted groping from men at clubs or renouncing misogynistic behavior on the steps of Capitol Hill, we are united by the verbal abuse we face. As Yoho hid behind being deemed a “family man,” AOC declared that she is, in fact, “someone’s daughter too.” We’re all someone’s daughter, but we shouldn’t have to use that as leverage to be treated with the respect we deserve in the first place.