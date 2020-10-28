AOC Wore This Affordable Jewelry Brand For Her ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover Shoot

Hi, it’s me, coming at you after a full hour of gagging over how amazing AOC looks on the cover of Vanity Fair. Everyone’s favorite rep absolutely killed it, and in addition to providing us with a thoughtful interview, our girl served some looks, too. My personal faves featured my go-to jewelry brand—yep, that’s right, Alexandra Ocasio Cortez wore Mejuri during her Vanity Fair photoshoot, and you can shop her exact necklace and channel all her superwoman energy.

AOC graces the cover of the magazine’s latest issue in nothing but a crisp Aliétte suit and her signature bold red lip. At first, I assumed she might stick to a more toned-down look for the entirety of the shoot, but the pages of the magazine told a different tale. She wowed in a navy-and-white polka dot dress by Wales Bonner, accented by some pricy pearl earrings by Mateo and a subtle bubble pony. For the most part, though, she did stick with suits, including a beautiful blue number by the insanely talented Christopher John Rogers and a fringed statement suit by Loewe.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

With both of her bold suits, AOC, opted for an understated (but still sparkly!) necklace to finish off her look. And ladies and gentlemen, it’s none other than Mejuri’s Diamonds Line Necklace, which won’t cost you more than $310. Here’s a pro tip: If a $300 necklace can hold its own when paired with earrings that cost over $2K, you know it’s good purchase. Yes, I’ve already added it to my cart.

Had she wanted to, AOC could’ve graced the cover of Vanity Fair in fashion’s most standout pieces. She could’ve opted for feathers, glitter, tulle! Instead, she stuck with her signature look and proved classic and reliable can be just as impactful—especially on a woman who is already statement-making in her own right.

Mejuri creates luxury jewelry at an affordable price point, meant to be worn and enjoyed every day. The 14k gold Diamonds Line Necklace features ethically-sourced diamonds and a timeless bar aesthetic that can be dressed up or down—and as AOC demonstrates, it looks especially good on a badass babe in a suit.