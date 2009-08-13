Object Of Desire

Alexandra Cassaniti stripe convertible tote, $180, at alexandracassaniti.com

Reason #1

Our favorite surfer-chic designer, Alexandra Cassaniti, has relaunched her web store. This means more neoprene for all.

Reason #2

This stripe convertible tote is the perfect piece to take you through the end of summer and into fall. And when the leaves start turning orange, you can convert it into a backpack (which are so in right now, by the way) and relive the first days of school.

Reason #3

We love pieces that feel like you’ve had them for years, even though they are brand new. The leather straps on this bag give it a vintage feel. Best of all, it’s on sale. Not bad for two bags in one.