The Best Looks From Alexander Wang’s Spring 2013 Collection

It would be difficult to describe Alexander Wang’s Spring 2013 collection in a single word: The collection displayed innovative and dynamic design, from Wang’s signature sporty silhouettes to edgy slits that cut across a series of dresses and separates.

Capitalizing on what is clearly becoming one of the most popular trends this New York Fashion Week, schoolboy-inspired details created consistency in the collection with Bermuda shorts, shrunken collars, and re-invented baseball caps that looked like slick, space-age helmets.

Leather, another must-have for spring, was seen in everything from plackets to jackets, infusing a modern and sophisticated aspect. Zipper details, bondage inspired heels and leather arm warmers also integrated an element of the 1990s. Then, of course, there was the much-discussed Liberty Ross cameo on the runway, which was quite the comeback move for the scorned wife and successful model.

The kicker, however, was a very playful finale in which a group of models in paneled white dresses appeared on the runway and all the lights went dark, revealing the dresses could, in fact, glow in the dark. A bit cheesy, perhaps, but New York Fashion Week often needs a dose of good old fashioned showmanship.