Alexander Wang’s Pre-Fall: Our Top Drool-Worthy Looks

Confession: I have a major label crush on Alexander Wang. Not too much of a shocker, I suppose. Nonetheless, I can’t get over how such a young designer can curate such a diverse and cohesive collection season to season. And, as if that wasn’t enough, he finds the time to design shoes, bags and other goodies of the like.

Needless to say, I was on the edge of my seat when I finally caught wind of his Pre-Fall collection. First of all, sheer items will always hold a special spot in my heart and his rendition of the favorite effect is beyond divine as he fuses together a quirky enlarged plaid and sheer sweaters, overlays and blouses.

Obviously not stopping there, Wang offers functional pieces such as anoraks and puffer vests in awesome fabrics that appear almost metallic. Not to be mistaken with a totally futuristic vibe though, amazingly draped wrap-dresses, killer motorcycle jackets and masterfully tailored blazers with pleat-pocket details balance the collection marvelously.

So, without further adieu, check out my picks for Wang’s Pre-Fall collection. If I see you at a sample sale for this collection, I suggest staying away from these pieces — there’s no telling what I would do to get my hands on one of these.

Photos via Style.com.