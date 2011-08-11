Alexander Wang’s Having A Talent Show on Fashion’s Night Out

For those of us who are thrown into the reporting trenches on Fashion’s Night Out, it can seriously be one of the most overwhelming and maniacally busy evenings of the year — I’m having a minor anxiety attack just thinking about it. That said, there are usually a few brands and retailers that really go all out and get super creative for the FNO festivities, and more often than not, Alexander Wang is involved. He’s spent the night partying at Opening Ceremony and Barneys before he opened his own flagship store on Grand Street, but now that he’s got his own digs, things are about to get really crazy. He just posted this ad on his Facebook page:

“SEARCH: Looking for your freakiest talents or performances for our Fashion’s Night Out, September 8th, at 103 Grand Street.”

Amazing, right? The designer wants his fans to send in 30-90 second clips of themselves and friends performing their most awesome talents. According to the post, “finalists will be notified on Monday, August 29th and will be asked to perform in front of special guest judges on Fashion’s Night Out at our flagship store.” If we know Wang, said “special guests” will probably be some of his big-name buddies, like Zo Kravitz, Erin Wasson, Rye Rye or M.I.A.

Even though we’re still a few weeks out, I’m glad that I’ve pinned down my first stop on the whirlwind FNO tour of New York. Now, what are you waiting for? You have a video to make.

[via Alexander Wang Facebook]