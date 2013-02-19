Want: Alexander Wang’s Croc-Stamped Elsa Flats

What: A pair of croc-stamped leather Alexander Wang flats with a wide ankle cuff.

Why: For all their magical leg-elongating properties, pointy stilettos often leave our feet worse for wear (not that we’re giving them up anytime soon, mind). These edgy pointed flats offer the same sleek visual effect, but won’t wreak havoc on achin’ soles. And as an added bonus, the faux-croc motif creates a luxe, elevated look.

How: During the waning months of winter, we’ll style these feet-friendly flats with a boxy cream cableknit pullover, a black wool mini and a cozy pair of charcoal tights. Come spring, we’ll take the minimalist approach and pair them with black ankle jeans or sleek skirt, a white tee and a structured blazer.

Alexander Wang Elsa Ankle Cuff Flats; $525 at Shopbop.