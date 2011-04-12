Alexander Wang’s Apartment: Zebras & Crocs & Foxes, Oh My!

The May 2011 issue of W just dropped, and Alexander Wang invited the magazine into his newly renovated, 2,200 square-foot TriBeCa loft for a tourand it’s just as luxe and exotic as you’d dream it would be. Decorated by the designer’s dear friend Ryan Korban, the “sexy and youthful” space makes up for its lack of color with its rich, plush materials: zebra rugs, a black velvet couch, goat fur and crocodile skin chairs, and black fox fur throws.

The downtown location, high ceilings and ample light seem like reason enough to spend upwards of $2 million on this construction project, but the openness of the loft was the biggest selling point for Wang. Having lived in New York, where youre always out and your friends are always out because no one has enough space to entertain, I imagined an apartment where I could have my friends over and on the weekend not have to leave because I feel claustrophobic, he explained. We don’t know about you, but we’d forgo a night on the town for a cozy evening at Chez Wang any day.

Click through for some photos of the designer’s apartment and read the full article over at W Magazine.

