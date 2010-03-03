Alexander Wang T Collection Expands

Images: WWD.com and Theselby.com

At StyleCaster, we hold a special place in our hearts for fashion’s golden boy, Alexander Wang. With his wearable (and extremely covetable) collections season after season, what fashion-forward girl doesnt? If its even possible, we have some news that might warrant even more love for the young designer.

This fall, Wang is planning on expanding his lower priced diffusion line, T by Alexander Wang, beyond must-have tanks and tees. Pieces are slated to include the perfect slouchy wool trousers, a grey loose-cut blazer, and a fierce hooded cape/poncho amalgamation.

Known for his model-off-duty sensibility, the designer created T by Alexander Wang with comfort in mind. The end product is a line of basics every girl can use in her closet. This is about the foundations, says Wang, clothes that people want to wear and live in. Our girl can use the ready-to-wear to sprinkle in the excitement, but these are the core pieces for her wardrobe.

With prices ranging from $80-$250, youll have to keep us from buying one of everything. Below are our favorite looks from the upcoming fall line.

More News We Love:

5 Ways to Dress Designer on a Budget

Street Style: New York, by Mr. Newton

10 Top-Selling Mascaras Get Put to the Test