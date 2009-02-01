Alexander Wang Sweater Defies Economy

Looks like the ladies are having a hard time resisting the lures of Alexander Wang, despite the rapidly tanking (tanked..?) economy. Just days after the holey, grunge-inspired sweater dress (pictured above) hit Net-a-Porter, it is SOLD OUT. How often do you hear those words nowadays? Kinda refreshing, isn’t it? Never thought I’d miss NOT being able to get my hands on a must-have item, but somehow this feels a tad bit better than seeing 80% off sales signs everywhere. Just leave it to Alex.

Now how do I get my hands on one??