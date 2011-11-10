Alexander Wang Strikes Again –This Time In Video

Fashion’s sweetheart, Alexander Wang, has done it again. Instead of going down the normal avenues to release his Resort 2012 line, he had to knock us over the head with an excruciatingly cool video to tease us with a glimpse of the collection.

We love this behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot mashed with the vibrating colors from the collection. Also, can we talk about the mini-soundtrack? It’s been on replay in the office since we first watched the video!

The first delivery of the full Resort 2012 Ready-to-Wear is now available on the designer’s newly relaunched site. Needless to say, we know where we’ll be online shopping during our lunch break today.