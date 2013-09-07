Alexander Wang’s Spring 2014 Collection: See All The Looks

Alexander Wang presented his Spring 2014 collection at Pier 94 as a part of New York Fashion Week, and the popular designer made a splashy return to his edgy, streetwear roots, with plenty of ’90s references. Wang boasts a celebrity fan base that might make for the coolest front row at Fashion Week: Courtney Love, Solange Knowles, and the one and only Kanye West.

In the months since Wang last presented a collection in New York, he’s debuted his first collection as head designer for Balenciaga (to rave reviews), which cemented his reputation as a designer with serious chops.

For his eponymous line’s Spring 2014 collection, Wang tapped into street-savvy ’90s fashion as a major influence. Flirty, tomboy-ish references were plentiful—from slouchy long shorts to button-down shirts unbuttoned up to the solar plexus—and the models all sported minimal makeup and beachy-grunge hair. (A series of pajama-inspired looks gave us serious flashbacks to the video for TLC’s ’90s hit, “Creep.”)

Most interestingly, Wang created a series of logo-heavy pieces that were a clever nod to ’90s logo mania, including leather gloves with laser-cut “WANG” logos on them, as well as more subtle logo prints on sweaters, dresses, and more. (Zoom in on the shots above to see it for yourself!) Another ’90s reference: the “Parental Advisory” logo on a T-shirt.

With his new gig at Balenciaga serving as Wang’s high-fashion outlet, this spring collection felt like a grounding exercise for the designer, planting him back on the gritty streets of New York. Click through the gallery above to see all the looks from the collection!