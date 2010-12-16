Alexander Wang Sample Sale: StyleCaster Scores!

The talk of the town today is the Alexander Wang sample sale, since few designers in New York have as dedicated of a following as he does. We heard that the line stretched over two whole blocks in Soho when it opened at ten this morning, which wouldn’t be surprising if it weren’t twenty degrees outside! Andrea, Kerry and I ventured to the Mercer Street sale last night, and we all emerged with some amazing steals. Great minds think alike, because all three of us snagged the same long-sleeved maxi dress by T. If that’s not embarrassing enough, we all showed up to the office today wearing it each styled very differently, of course. While my colleagues grabbed all of the cozy sweaters they could carry, I focused on the jackets, and found two that I just had to have.

One is a leather-sleeved blazer from the pre-fall collection, and the other is a collarless felt grey blazer from the fall runway show look six to be exact. The staff is helpful and super friendly, and as far as sample sales go, it’s roomy and impeccably organized. If you’re going to head to the sample sale, which runs until Sunday, here are some things to keep in mind:

1. Dress warm. Judging by the masses that flocked to 93 Mercer Street earlier today, you’re going to have to wait out in the cold, at least for a while.

2. Get there as fast as you can. When we went yesterday before the sale was officially open to the public the bag and shoe selection was already sparse. There was a TON of ready-to-wear, but it will probably go quickly.

3. If you’re going for T, prepare to dig. Most of the women’s T by Alexander Wang goods are stuffed in cardboard boxes, so it’s hard to find specific styles. If you take your time like we did, you’re bound to discover a bounty of goodies!

Good luck, and happy shopping!