Alexander Wang Reveals First Print Ads!

Let’s be real: Alexander Wang is one of the few designers out there who doesn’t really need to advertise, considering the blogosphere goes gaga over his every release, and celebrities and tastemakers turn to his designs for their daily uniforms. But we love ogling a good promotional image, so we’re not complaining.

The designer’s first-ever print ad starring model Aymeline Valade and shot by Craig McDean will exclusively appear in Interview Magazines March issue. In addition, a billboard of the image will be unveiled on the corner of Lafayette and Great Jones Streets on February 7, and a video of the shoot will premiere on March 1.

The austere image mirrors his spare, white runway show for spring, and was styled by Karl Templer under the creative direction of Fabien Baron. This is the same dream team behind the brand’s fall video starring Abbey Lee, and although Wang is hesitant to call this venture an “ad campaign,” we won’t be surprised if it tops most of the ads on our Spring 2011 favorites list.

Image courtesy of WWD