Alexander Wang Resort 2012: Maintaining the Sporty Vibe

Alexander Wang just keeps adding to his fashion empire. Resort unearthed new forays into both sneakers and swim to sporty, sleek, downtown chic results, obviously.

The recent CFDA Award winner has been mining the athletic vibe for a few seasons, but always manages to take a fresh approach to what could be considered old hat. For the season meant for beach getaways, the Alexander Wang sporto is a bit more colorful. There are vests resembling pinneys against leather shorts, a range of oversized parkas, unexpected suiting and, in keeping with the season’s overarching trend scuba elements. Red and black reigned, but there were bits of greys and blues to keep it light.

That new swim collection is probably what the Wang girl was missing on the beach sleek and cool, without the unneccesary bells, whistles and ruffles. As far as those sneakers, they’re cool, but those two-tone heels are what are most likely going to end up on the feet of girls below 14th Street.