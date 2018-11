Alexander Wang went for a softer look this resort season, but as Meg said, it would be impossible to get any harder after last season. His take on classic shapes like a khaki trench, leather bomber, and fisherman’s sweater were all deconstructed just enough to make them modern. Wang is at his best when he holds back a bit and doesn’t default to too many studs and leather. Resort 2010 hit that mark exactly.

