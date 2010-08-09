Alexander Wang To Release First Fashion Vid; Justin Bieber Solving Acne Everywhere!



Alexander Wang. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

SITES WE LOVE

Two of our very faves Abbey Lee and Alexander Wang are joining forces for an uber fashionable video premiering this Thursday. It’s also shot by Craig McDean and styled by Karl Templer. Our heads are exploding. (WWD, subscription required)

Can you tell the difference between 46-year old Courtney Love and 17-year old Taylor Momsen? It’s harder than you may think! (Fashionista)

Cole Haan teamed with blogger and photog of the cool kids Todd Selby for their Fall campaign. Think DJs and other creatives in their natural environments. (Cole Haan)



Photo courtesy of Cole Haan

W‘s September issue is out, and it’s the first under Stefano Tonchi’s leadership. Do you dig the new look? (Styleite)



Photo by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

Is Naomi Campbell a liar? Mia Farrow is claiming that the Super knew that diamonds she received were a gift from ex-Liberian Pres Charles Taylor. Apparently Naomi believed she was getting the precious gems from an unknown secret admirer? Yah, that happens to us all the time. (New York Magazine)

Justin Bieber joins Jessica Simpson and P. Diddy as a face of Proactiv. Solving acne everywhere a true sign that he’s finally made it. (Just Jared)

TWITTER:

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE http://twitpic.com/2d6d4o – Black and pink glitter

Indeed and a bit gross.



RT @nicolerichie Um Thanks RT @benjaminmadden your like my own little yoda. in big Chanel sunglasses and Loubitons

I’ve been waiting my whole life for someone I love to call me their own little Yoda. Or not…

RT @OscarPRGirl fall trends I am very happy with: teased updo’s, high-heeled hiking/rain boots, lipstick, below-the-knee skirts, capes.

Just please ladies, not all at once. Can you spell fashion victim?

RT @NARSissist Im being asked for 5 adjectives that describe me how conceited do I go? And then do I use conceited?

With a Twitter handle like narcissist, the adjective seems fitting, no?

RT @Zac_Posen Never seen Liza so serene. I miss my buddy.

Still deciding if this is cute or creepy.



