Alexander Wang, Prabal Gurung And More ‘Brilliant’ Young Designers In New Swarovski Video

Alexander Wang in ‘Brilliant.’ Video courtesy of Swarovski

Get a glimpse at what the cool fashion kids watched at Monday night’s CFDA Awards. A black and white video aptly titled “Brilliant” took viewers inside the creative worlds of the nine 2010 Swarovski Award nominees: Joseph Altuzarra, Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Richard Chai, Patrik Ervell, Simon Spurr, Eddie Borgo, Dana Lorenz and Alexander Wang.

Set to melodic beats by The Boohs and artfully directed by Josh Melnick and Xander Charity, the short film lends just enough insights from to leave you wanting to know more.

Prabal Gurung elucidates, “I don’t know if fashion can change the world, I don’t know if anything can change the world, but fashion to me is about change, because that’s the only constant in our lives.” Even though Jason Wu beat out Gurung for the Swarovski Award for Womenswear, we still think Prabal has it right. Check out the video below:

Related fashion news:

Win Win! Alex Wang and Marc Jacobs Go Home Winners

Unconventional Mornings Style