Alexander Wang Partners With Samsung To Create Limited-Edition Bag

Even with a fashion show around the corner, a new gig as Balenciaga’s creative director, and keeping up appearances at some of the most high-profile industry events, Alexander Wang still has time to take on yet another project. According to WWD, the 28-year-old designer is teaming up with Samsung to created a limited-edition bag, which will feature variations of sketches and pictures created by fashion influencers on Samsung’s Galaxy Note II, a gadget that allows users to create cool art.

“I am most inspired from my everyday life and the people that surround me, so the idea of a co-creation with the people that I admire and respect the most is very exciting,” Wang told WWD.

What we find exciting is the prospect of a new Wang bag! What’s more, all the proceeds from the bag’s sales will benefit ArtStart, a New York charity that nurtures the creative talents of at-risk kids.

Start saving now: The bag will be available at select Alexander Wang stores and on the brand;s website this summer.