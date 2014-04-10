How Celebrities Style Alexander Wang’s Parental Advisory Sweatshirt

The now-infamous “Parental Advisory” sweatshirt from Alexander Wang’s Spring 2014 collection has been a huge hit among celebrities. Rihanna was the first to wear it, back in September, less than a week after Wang showed it on his New York runway. And it’s all been downhill since then.

The complete list of ladies who have worn the $1,000 sheer-and-neoprene design is as follows: RiRi, Beyoncé (the most recent star to wear it!), Lindsay Lohan, Lily Allen, Jourdan Dunn, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kat Graham. While there’s certainly more to come down the pipeline, it’s undeniable how this singular piece has taken off in the celebrity style set.

