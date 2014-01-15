Found: The Perfect Neoprene Alexander Wang Dress (For Less Than $155!)

What: An army green neoprene mini-dress from T by Alexander Wang.

Why: You’re never going to find an Alexander Wang dress so cute, wearable, and affordable. The pleated skirt makes it a flattering cut for most ladies, while its zipper-front allows you decide exactly how racy you want the look to be. Zip it all the way up for a daytime look, or pull down for an evening date.

How: In the winter, pair the dress with with opaque black tights, booties, and a leather (or faux leather) biker jacket. In the summer, go for a pair of metallic heels, some chunky bangles, and you’re all set.

T by Alexander Wang Pleated Neoprene Dress, $154.99; at The Outnet