Alexander Wang Loves This Girl And You Will Too

It seems to happen every season: Alexander Wang hones in on one little-known model, has her walk in his show, and voilshe’s an instant superstar. For Fall 2011, that girl was Aymeline Valade, a strong, striking French newcomer who not only opened Wang’s runway showher very first, by the wayshe was also chosen as the face of his fall collection, and her likeness is now plastered all over downtown Manhattan. The designer gave the model a video camera to document her journey from the castings and fittings to the runway, and created a short film that just debuted on the Alexander Wang website.

Aymeline’s thick accent is a bit tough to decipher at times, but she’s intriguing and intelligent, and compares her profession to being “clay that the photographer or designer can sculpt.” When asked why she got into modeling, she reveals that she loves to express herself with her body, and that “fashion is a kind of dialogueit gives people the opportunity to say something about themselves without having to speak.”

Watch the short teaser clip below, and head over to Alexander Wang to see the full film.

Video via Fashionista