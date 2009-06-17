Object Of Desire

Alexander Wang Leather Motorcycle Vest, $1,295, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

This is the perfect leather vest — classic enough to wear over and over, season after season, it’s a timeless piece that will just get better with age. At the same time it’s young, fresh, edgy, and fun in all the right ways.

Reason #2

Forget fussy and pretty fashion — this tough, rebel-without-a-cause, renegade-style leather motorcycle vest with silver hardware is the most coveted look of the moment.

Reason #3

And last but not least, this vest is designed by none other than New York’s CFDA winning designer Alexander Wang. He has become a fashion deity loved by editors, models, stylists, celebs, and fashionistas alike, and he is celebrated for his novel and nonconformist design aesthetic.