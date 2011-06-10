Alexander Wang Launches Wallets, Karen Elson’s Divorce Party

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Franca Sozanni has very mixed emotions about America’s Next Top Model contestants, saying, “When I was there to see these girls, they all cry when one is the winner. And they all go to the winner and they kiss her and they all cry, and I think, ‘I am not sure they are happy for her.’ But at the same time I know they are happy they have made it that far all together, so it makes me laugh and not cry at the least.” (The Cut)

Karen Elson and Jack Black are getting a divorce and having a party because of it. (Fashionologie)

Ebay will be the first to offer Alexander Wang’s range of small leather goods. (Style)

The fashion director of British Vogue departed to become creative director of Topshop. (Topshop)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @NylonMag Good Idea or Bad Idea: Chuck Taylor Flip Flops? hmmm… http://tinyurl.com/3gyow4e I’ll go bad.

RT @BarneysNY A good dress is, first of all, a well fitted dress.I hate women who look as if they are dressed in a sack. – The Little Dictionary Fashion Alright then.

RT @cmbenz Adele is really not the best flight soundtrack. Melancholy staring out window. Clouds. #ramotional Gets me every time.

RT @dmmwitted “She’s kind of green, but she really has the drive and the family money one needs to succeed in the fashion industry.” The sad part is, someone totally was serious when they said that.