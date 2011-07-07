Alexander Wang Launches Campaign Video Featuring Santigold

Today, Alexander Wang released a new campaign video and is pasting ads all over New York City for his Fall ’11 T by Alexander Wang line. Wang shows his downtown eyes still have 20/20 vision, as this new crop of ads and the accompanying video feature uber cool rapper/singer Santigold and rapper Spankrock continuing the freshness from past campaigns that featured Zoe Kravitz and Diplo.

The ads are shot by Dan Jackson and the video features a remix of Santigold’s single, “Go.” The Fall ’11 T Collection also drops today, so if you’re local head down to his SoHo store where we’re sure there’s also some jams playing.

Photo and video from style.com.