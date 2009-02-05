Alexander Wang Jewelry

As if Alexander Wang could be any cooler, he announced today that for his Fall 09 collection he has collaborated with jewelry designer Paris Kain of Abraxas Rex. Hold on, did you say jewelry? As usual, Wang is not content to create just your average pieces.

“We’re working with ways of wearing earrings that aren’t typical,” he says. “How they work on your body, how they hang. We want to push the meaning of embellishment and how people interpret jewelry.”

Kain appreciates Wang’s penchant for taking risks with his collections, so the jewelry will go along with Wang’s new aesthetic for fall. This season he will be trading sweaty for streamlined, citing inspiration like Tina Turner in “Mad Max,” to be unveiled during Fashion Week.

So, basically we will be holding our breath in excitement to see what is next for the CFDA winner.