Links to Click: Lauren Conrad Rocks a Crop Top on Cosmo, Jessica Alba’s Blonde, More

Today’s Internet snacks consisted of the delicious, nutritious, and downright hilarious. Read on to learn more!

1. Lauren Conrad is on the January 2014 cover of Cosmopolitan, rocking a super-tiny crop top and talking about her new engagement. [Cosmopolitan]

2. Alexander Wang gives a rare glimpse into his home life in this shoppable photo shoot of his living room (read: there’s a zebra rug). [The Vivant]

3. The first-ever selfie was technically captured in 1839, guys. We’re not doing anything new here. [Public Domain]

4. Squeeeeeeeee. Here’s a video of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul the first time they read the final episode of “Breaking Bad.” [The Verge]

5. Today is officially International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women! Find out how you can be more involved. [The U.N.]

6. Makeover alert! Jessica Alba went really blonde. [Daily Makeover]

7. This video of little kids rallying around a friend who is bullied is the ultimate tear-jerker. [Gawker]

8. Turkey Day is almost here! Here are some very festive Thanksgiving nail art ideas to get you in the spirit. [Beauty High]