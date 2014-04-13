Happening: Alexander Wang for H&M

It’s happening, folks. What is perhaps the end-all, be-all of all possible designer collaborations is coming to be: Alexander Wang will design the next capsule collection for H&M, hitting stores on November 6.

The collaboration was formally announced at an H&M event at Coachella, and represents the brand’s first-ever partnership with an American designer.

In a release, Wang said, “I am honored to be a part of H&M’s designer collaborations. The work with their team is an exciting, fun process. They are very open to push boundaries and to set a platform for creativity. This will be a great way for a wider audience to experience the Alexander Wang brand and lifestyle.”

Needless to say, the collaboration is a coup for H&M, as Wang is one of the most commercially successful young designers working today. As H&M’s creative advisor, Margareta van den Bosch, put it in the release: “Alexander Wang is one of the most important voices in fashion today. He understands exactly what people want to wear and does it with an energy and passion that’s infectious.”

The designer then posted an announcement on Instagram, marking the first time he’s ever posted to the widely used social media network. (An appropriate pairing, we think, considering the parallel mass appeal both Instagram and H&M have.)

As for the Instagram post, the social media site appears to still be battling the technical issues it’s faced for the past 24 hours or so. So while it’s very tempting to say “Alexander Wang broke Instagram,” we highly doubt that’s factually the case. Check out the Instagram post below:

The collection will launch with a whopping 250 pieces on November 6, and the official press release hints that Wang has something stunt-y up his sleeve: “Wang will propose a new take on the lifestyle offering that goes beyond fashion.”

H&M also took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news; the retail giant and the downtown designer are currently co-hosting a launch party at Coachella (because of course), where the news first officially broke.

Gird your loins, ladies.