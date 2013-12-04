Alexander Wang Designed a Pair of $450 Headphones for Beats by Dr. Dre

Continuing his penchant for creating one-off designs—like this $550 leather backpack, which was a collaboration with tech company Samsung—Alexander Wang has crafted another tech-y design. This time, he worked with Beats by Dr. Dre to put together a pair of headphones–which come in Wang’s trademark matte black finish with pale gold accents.

The headphones, below, will retail for $449, but they’re not the only piece Wang crafted for Beats. There’s a whole capsule collection, with that portable speaker being shown in every music video ($299) and smaller earbuds ($149). The earbuds are especially cool, because they come in a wide range of colors, unlike the big cans. (Nab ’em here, we think they make for a great gift!)

“For this collaboration with Beats by Dr. Dre, it felt right and a natural choice for me to give the Beats Studio headphones, Beats Pill, and Urbeats earbuds a clean, minimal look with a luxe sensibility,” Wang told WWD of his inspiration behind the line.

Check out all three products below, then head to the Beats website to shop them now!