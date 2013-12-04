StyleCaster
Alexander Wang Designed a Pair of $450 Headphones for Beats by Dr. Dre

Meghan Blalock
Continuing his penchant for creating one-off designs—like this $550 leather backpack, which was a collaboration with tech company SamsungAlexander Wang has crafted another tech-y design. This time, he worked with Beats by Dr. Dre to put together a pair of headphones–which come in Wang’s trademark matte black finish with pale gold accents.

The headphones, below, will retail for $449, but they’re not the only piece Wang crafted for Beats. There’s a whole capsule collection, with that portable speaker being shown in every music video ($299) and smaller earbuds ($149). The earbuds are especially cool, because they come in a wide range of colors, unlike the big cans. (Nab ’em here, we think they make for a great gift!)

“For this collaboration with Beats by Dr. Dre, it felt right and a natural choice for me to give the Beats Studio headphones, Beats Pill,  and Urbeats earbuds a clean, minimal look with a luxe sensibility,” Wang told WWD of his inspiration behind the line.

Check out all three products below, then head to the Beats website to shop them now!

Alexander Wang for Beats by Dr. Dre earbuds

Wang for Beats Pill Speaker

Wang for Beats Studio Headphones

