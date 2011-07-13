Alexander Wang Goes Guerilla in NYC With Blair Witch Video

After that full on mucic video by Santigold for his T line, you might hope that Alexander Wang would go big for his main label as well, and he did, but it’s not what you might expect. Wang once streamed his show in Times Square, so he obviously likes an audience. For Fall’s campaign venture, the brand created a video in the manner of the Blair Witch Project that will be projected in multiple downtown NYC locations – from the Meatpacking and beyond, starring Raquel Zimmermann.

Some of the videos, which will be shown for six hours each tonight, Thursday and Friday, will be shown from moving trucks, while others will be more stagnant.

The designer told WWD, “We wanted something really gritty and raw to contrast with the polished richness of what we showed on fall runway.” The video was shot in some seemingly creepy place in Red Hook, Brooklyn and I kind of want to stalk downtown tonight for a glimpse.